Insider Selling: iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Insider Sells 47,020 Shares of Stock

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $27,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,770.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Brenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brenner sold 4,184 shares of iBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $2,845.12.

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brenner sold 4,182 shares of iBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $3,931.08.

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brenner sold 4,382 shares of iBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $5,258.40.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

About iBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iBio by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iBio by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 829,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iBio by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

