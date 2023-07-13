Insider Selling: iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Insider Sells 47,020 Shares of Stock

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $27,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,770.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Martin Brenner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brenner sold 4,184 shares of iBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $2,845.12.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brenner sold 4,182 shares of iBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $3,931.08.
- On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brenner sold 4,382 shares of iBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $5,258.40.
iBio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $16.51.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
