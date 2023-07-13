Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,573,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 746,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,204. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 854,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,459,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

