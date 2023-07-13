Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,450,747 shares in the company, valued at $749,296,318.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $617.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.