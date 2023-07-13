Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CMO Sells 67,345 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

