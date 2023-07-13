Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £138.32 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £138.32 ($177.95).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Ken Murphy purchased 51 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £140.25 ($180.43).

On Friday, April 14th, Ken Murphy bought 51 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £136.17 ($175.18).

Tesco Stock Performance

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 250.40 ($3.22) on Thursday. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.30 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,504.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tesco

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.73) to GBX 270 ($3.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

