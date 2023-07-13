Insider Buying: Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Purchases £48,900 in Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) insider Steve Good purchased 30,000 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($62,910.07).

Norcros Stock Performance

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.06) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.82. The company has a market capitalization of £142.83 million, a PE ratio of 888.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Norcros plc has a 12 month low of GBX 153 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($3.02).

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norcros Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.