InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Declares Dividend of $0.01

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of IHT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.82.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.