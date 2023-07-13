InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Declares Dividend of $0.01

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IHT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,935.00 per share, with a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,931,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,796,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,945. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

