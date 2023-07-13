iExec RLC Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $92.51 million and $5.35 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00021183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,353.67 or 1.00017168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.21730913 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,045,623.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

