HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €69.35 ($76.21) and last traded at €68.90 ($75.71). Approximately 14,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.85 ($75.66).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HBH shares. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($123.08) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.