Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 77 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYK traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.43. 184,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,160. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.38.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

