Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.89

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.89 and last traded at $128.79, with a volume of 34325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.74.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
Hitachi Stock Up 2.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Hitachi
Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.
