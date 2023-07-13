Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Highway 50 Gold Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Highway 50 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 589 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 101 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, southeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highway 50 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway 50 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.