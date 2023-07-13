Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. 284,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Helix Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.
About Helix Technologies
Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Technologies
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.