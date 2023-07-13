Heirloom Wealth Management Purchases 10,601 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.8% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after buying an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $156.41. 267,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $350.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.