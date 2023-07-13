Heirloom Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 75,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 544,435 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 115,023 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 221,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,680. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

