Heirloom Wealth Management Makes New $728,000 Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,217,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,730,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,554,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.55. 28,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

