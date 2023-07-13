Heirloom Wealth Management Buys 4,158 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 428,418 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. 22,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

