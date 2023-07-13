Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.14. 319,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,438. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $288.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.