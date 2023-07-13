Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.52. The stock had a trading volume of 833,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average is $136.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

