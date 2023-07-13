Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,929,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,656,020. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

