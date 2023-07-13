Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.35. 3,186,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076,412. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.