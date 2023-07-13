Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 454,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.