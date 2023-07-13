Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.67. 329,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.