Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 337 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

NYSE:ALB opened at $243.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.63. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

