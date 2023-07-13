Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 25,192 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,192 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 2.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $63.94 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.