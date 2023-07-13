Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 25,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 703.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 164,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock worth $943,831,523. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $55.04 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 146.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.