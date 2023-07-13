Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 666,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility makes up 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after purchasing an additional 796,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,136,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,565 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

