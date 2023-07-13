Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 33,300 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods comprises approximately 2.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 727.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.61 per share, with a total value of $250,778.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,026.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.61 per share, with a total value of $250,778.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,026.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,302. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

SMPL stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.