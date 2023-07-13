Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $20.80 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 3.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.16% of Pool worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Shares of POOL opened at $385.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

