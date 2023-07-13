Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.18 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average is $163.28.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

