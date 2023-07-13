Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires New Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,000. Envista accounts for 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.16% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Envista by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Envista by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Envista by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Envista Stock Down 1.5 %

NVST opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Envista



Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

