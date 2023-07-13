Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 24,572 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

