Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 12,000 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.20% of MSA Safety worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $168.72 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -992.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

