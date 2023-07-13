Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.23) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised shares of Hammerson from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.29 on Monday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

