GYEN (GYEN) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $38.78 million and approximately $502,437.19 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

