GXChain (GXC) Price Down 30% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $21.79 million and approximately $16,109.23 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002506 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.