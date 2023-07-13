Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.44

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03), with a volume of 23290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.39 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.78.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.