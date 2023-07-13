Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.44

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03), with a volume of 23290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.39 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.78.
Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Investment Fund
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.