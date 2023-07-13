Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.4% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,808 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,089,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,312,781,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.