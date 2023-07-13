Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 10,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 180,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,594,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.58. 15,086,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,669,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.