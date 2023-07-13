Goldfinch Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $22.18 million and $332,810.43 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,625,322 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

