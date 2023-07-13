Golden Goose Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $13,285.16 and approximately $20.79 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

