Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.48. 347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK – Free Report) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF

The Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the information technology sector. The index includes A shares. CHIK was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

