Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.84

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 18009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.65 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

