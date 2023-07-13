Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.3% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $47.13. 1,152,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

