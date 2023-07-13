Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys 41,476 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 259,225.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,476 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.3% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.98. 6,111,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,716,900. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.