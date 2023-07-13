Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.4 %

LANDP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,058. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

