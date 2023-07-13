Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
LANDP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 15,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,058. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $21.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
