Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,835. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.