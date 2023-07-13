Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

