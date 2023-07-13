Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $388.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

